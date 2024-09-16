Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 0.76%, rises for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1038.9, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.97% in last one year as compared to a 26.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.34% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1038.9, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25374.05. The Sensex is at 82944.41, up 0.06%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has risen around 8.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9370.65, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1039.7, up 0.78% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 47.97% in last one year as compared to a 26.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.34% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 19.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

