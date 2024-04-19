Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 1.72%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd spurts 1.72%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 921.4, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.63% in last one year as compared to a 24.98% gain in NIFTY and a 53.85% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 921.4, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22026.85. The Sensex is at 72673.09, up 0.25%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 17.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8824.25, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 921.35, up 1.66% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 57.63% in last one year as compared to a 24.98% gain in NIFTY and a 53.85% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

