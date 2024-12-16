Jindal Worldwide surges after Q2 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Jindal Worldwide rallied 8.70% to Rs 419.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.92% to Rs 17.33 crore on 45.68% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 570.80 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Revenue increased due to normalized business operations and increased demand of Finished Fabric in domestic and export markets.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 45.08% to Rs 23.59 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024 as compared with Rs 16.26 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 48.4 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 38.3% as compared with Rs 35 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin fell 45 bps to 8.48% in Q2 FY25 from 8.93% in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, revenue from textiles increased 45.67% YoY to Rs 570.76 crore and Revenue from electric vehicles stood at Rs 0.03 crore in Q2 FY25.

Jindal Worldwide is engaged into the textiles sector and the main business activities are related to manufacturing of Denim fabric, premium shirtings, yarn dyeing, bottom weights and home textiles through its various internal divisions.

