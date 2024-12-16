Over 5.5 crore MSMEs registered on Udyam Portal: Government

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, revealed this information during a parliamentary session. He highlighted the rapid strides India is making towards a formal economy, with 30.46 crore workers now registered on the e-Shram portal in the last three years.
This surge in registrations is a testament to the government's initiatives to support MSMEs and formalize the workforce. In contrast, only 15.8 crore workers were registered in 2014-15, underscoring the substantial progress made in recent years.
