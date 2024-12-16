Over 5.5 crore MSMEs registered on Udyam Portal: Government

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
The Union Government has announced that over 5.5 crore Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have registered themselves on the Udyam portal. This online platform enables MSMEs to easily register and access various government benefits and schemes.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, revealed this information during a parliamentary session. He highlighted the rapid strides India is making towards a formal economy, with 30.46 crore workers now registered on the e-Shram portal in the last three years.

This surge in registrations is a testament to the government's initiatives to support MSMEs and formalize the workforce. In contrast, only 15.8 crore workers were registered in 2014-15, underscoring the substantial progress made in recent years.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

