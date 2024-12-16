FICCI says Rs 16,000 crore in capex needed to meet India's public charging infrastructure demand by 2030

According to the FICCI EV Public Charging Infrastructure Roadmap 2030 report, to achieve the mission of over 30 per cent electrification by 2030, Rs 16,000 crore in capex would be required to meet Indias public charging demand by 2030. The report further suggests that the top 40 cities out of the 700 plus cities analyzed on the basis of their EV sales from 2015 to 2023-24 and 20 highway stretches could be prioritized for scaling up public charging infrastructure. These top 40 cities are expected to have higher EV penetration in the next 3-5 years given the current EV adoption rate, and favorable state policies. And 20 highways stretch connecting these 40 priority cities contribute to 50 per cent of the vehicular traffic. The financial viability for public charging stations in India remains low at less than 2 per cent utilization rates and to achieve profitability and scalability, we need to aim for a 8-10 per cent utilization by 2030, the report noted..

Powered by Capital Market - Live News