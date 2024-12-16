RBL Bank re-appoints R.Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO

RBL Bank has announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval for the re-appointment of R.Subramaniakumar as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank.

R. Subramaniakumar has been appointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a three-year term, starting from 23 June 2025 to 22 June 2028, subject to RBI and shareholders approval.

R Subramaniakumar is a veteran in the Banking industry with over 40 years of experience. He is a Physics graduate with a PGDCA (Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application) degree. He has acquired CISA (Certified Information System Audit) & CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) certifications from ISACA, USA. A Banker with CAIIB (Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers), he also holds Advanced Banking Certificate from University of Maryland, USA.

RBL Bank is a private sector bank. It offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely: corporate banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and Treasury & Financial Markets operations. '

The bank's net profit fell 24.3% to Rs 222.52 crore on a 20.1% increase in total income to Rs 4458.29 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.75% to Rs 172.10 on the BSE.

