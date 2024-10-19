Jio Financial Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 690 cr in Q2 FY25

Jio Financial Services' consolidated net profit increased 3.13% to Rs 689.07 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 668.18 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total income jumped 14.11% to Rs 693.85 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 608.04 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

The companys interest income climbed 19.88% year on year (YoY) to Rs 204.98 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 773.49 in Q2 FY25, up 2.53% as compared with Rs 754.43 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses surged 104.49% to Rs 146.07 crore while employee benefit expenses surged 117.3% to Rs 67.71 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.