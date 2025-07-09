Jio Financial Services Ltd soars 1.25%, rises for third straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 332.95, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.98% gain in NIFTY and a 14.69% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27016.85, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 172.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 190.76 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 333.6, up 1.03% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 4.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.98% gain in NIFTY and a 14.69% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.