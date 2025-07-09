Fedbank Financial Services allots 13,125 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 13,125 equity shares under ESOS on 09 July 2025. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,73,07,73,720 consisting of 37,30,77,372 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,73,09,04,970 consisting of 37,30,90,497 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

