Fedbank Financial Services allots 13,125 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 13,125 equity shares under ESOS on 09 July 2025. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,73,07,73,720 consisting of 37,30,77,372 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,73,09,04,970 consisting of 37,30,90,497 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

