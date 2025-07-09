Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 1.33%, gains for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2672.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.97% slide in NIFTY and a 5.68% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2672.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25533.3. The Sensex is at 83725.11, up 0.02%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has gained around 0.66% in last one month.