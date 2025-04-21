Jio Financial Services Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 316 cr

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) reported 1.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 316.11 crore on 18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 493.24 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased marginally to Rs 395.81 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025, up 0.8% as compared with Rs 392.67 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31st Mach 2024.

In Q4 FY25, pre-provision operating profit stood at Rs 374 crore, up 18% YoY.

On financial year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased marginally to Rs 1,612.59 crore in FY25, up 0.5%, as compared with Rs 1604.55 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10.2% YoY to Rs 2,042.91 crore in FY25.

Assets under management (AUM) of Jio Finance (JFSLs NBFC subsidiary) stood at Rs 10,053 crore as of March 31, 2025, up from Rs 173 crore as of March 31, 2024, and Rs 4,199 crore as of December 31, 2024

The JFSL groups physical footprint also grew during the year, with Jio Finance establishing a physical presence in 10 Tier-1 cities, which are exhibiting strong demand for its suite of retail and corporate lending solutions. Jio Payments Bank, which had 2.31 million customers as on March 31, 2025, expanded its network of business correspondents (BC) to 14,000 BCs, an over six-fold increase over FY24.

In FY25, JFSL infused additional equity of Rs 1,346 crore in group entities, including Jio Finance Limited, Jio Payments Bank Limited, and the joint ventures with BlackRock for asset management and wealth management.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

Hitesh Sethia, managing director and chief executive officer, Jio Financial Services, said, In FY25, we leveraged the strong foundation built in FY24 to drive exceptional execution and significant operational growth across businesses, in a risk-calibrated manner. The year was defined by swift product launches, strengthening distribution across key markets, and rapid growth in the JioFinance apps user base.

In FY26, we will build upon this momentum by leveraging our integrated data infrastructure and AI-driven analytics to offer the right product to the right customer, through the right channel. Over the medium-to-long term, our aspiration is to become one of the leading companies in financial services, in terms of meaningful market share, innovation, and ability to offer products at cost points relevant for Indian customers.

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) is a core investment company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Finance, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

The counter shed 0.18% to Rs 246 on the BSE.

