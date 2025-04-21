Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL records nearly 19% YoY growth in FY25 revenue; orderbook at Rs 1.95 lakh crore

BHEL records nearly 19% YoY growth in FY25 revenue; orderbook at Rs 1.95 lakh crore

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Heavy Electricals said that it has registered revenue of Rs 27,350 crore for FY 2024-25, marking a growth of around 19% over the previous year.

The company also secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to Rs 92,534 crore.

In the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth Rs 81,349 crore.

The industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth Rs. 11,185 crores, reflecting the companys diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment.

On the execution front, BHEL commissioned/synchronised 8.1 GW of power capacity, demonstrating its continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency.

"With this, BHELs total order book at the end of FY 202425 stands at Rs 1,95,922 crore, the company said in a statement.

Also Read

JD Vance in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for today; check routes to avoid

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 21 to win emotes and diamonds

Appeasing the US at the expense of Beijing won't be tolerated, warns China

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 pts; Nifty above 24,000; Bank Nifty hits record high

Nifty Bank up 2%, hits record high on strong Q4 results by HDFC, ICICI Bank

Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 123.34% to Rs 134.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 60.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 32.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,277.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip fell 1.73% to currently trade at Rs 223.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PSP Projects receives new order worth Rs 107.10 crore

Just Dial jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 158 cr

Infosys rises after Q4 PAT gains 3% QoQ to Rs 7,038 cr; declares dividend of Rs 22/sh

Indices trade with moderate gains in early trade; breadth positive

Tata Elxsi edges higher after board OKs final dividend of Rs 75/share for FY25

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story