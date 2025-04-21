BHEL records nearly 19% YoY growth in FY25 revenue; orderbook at Rs 1.95 lakh crore

Bharat Heavy Electricals said that it has registered revenue of Rs 27,350 crore for FY 2024-25, marking a growth of around 19% over the previous year.

The company also secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to Rs 92,534 crore.

In the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth Rs 81,349 crore.

The industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth Rs. 11,185 crores, reflecting the companys diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment.

On the execution front, BHEL commissioned/synchronised 8.1 GW of power capacity, demonstrating its continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency.

"With this, BHELs total order book at the end of FY 202425 stands at Rs 1,95,922 crore, the company said in a statement.

Also Read

Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 123.34% to Rs 134.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 60.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 32.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,277.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip fell 1.73% to currently trade at Rs 223.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News