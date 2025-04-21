PSP Projects receives new order worth Rs 107.10 crore

PSP Projects announced that it has received a work order valued at Rs 107.10 crore for the civil structure and finishing works of the BIFC-2 building from Brigade (Gujarat) Projects, located at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The project is to be completed within a period of 24 months.

The company has confirmed that none of the promoters, members of the promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the entity from which the order has been received.

Accordingly, the award does not fall under the scope of related party transactions.

PSP Projects is a diversified construction company offering a wide range of services across industrial, institutional, government, and residential sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 83.8% to Rs 5.05 crore, while net sales dropped 10.6% to Rs 630.21 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

Shares of PSP Projects rose 0.13% to Rs 636.95 on the BSE.

