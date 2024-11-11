JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.87% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of JITF Infra Logistics rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.87% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

