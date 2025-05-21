JK Tyre Inds surges after Q4 PAT climbs 88% QoQ to Rs 97 cr

JK Tyre Industries rallied 8.78% to Rs 378.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 88.35% to Rs 97.04 crore on a 2.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,758.60 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On a Year on year (YoY) basis, the company's revenue increased 1.6% while net profit declined 42.7% in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY25 profit before tax stood at Rs 143.94 crore, up 79.05% QoQ and down 42.8% YoY.

EBITDA jumped 15% QoQ to Rs 384 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded 110 bps to 10.2% in Q4 FY25 as against 9.1% in Q3 FY25. This growth was supported by higher volumes and enhanced operational efficiencies, despite elevated raw material costs.

On full year basis the companys consolidated net profit declined 37% to Rs 495.04 crore on a 2.1% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 14,692.92 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Raghupati Singhania, chairman & managing director (CMD) said, Despite a challenging and uncertain global economic landscape, JK Tyre delivered a promising performance in FY2025, gaining significant momentum in the fourth quarter. In the domestic market, JK Tyre recorded a healthy uptick in both replacement and OEM segments compared to the same quarter last year. This growth reflects not only the Companys robust brand equity and deep market reach but also the positive macroeconomic environment and growing automotive demand.

Exports grew by 4% quarter-on-quarter, underscoring the Companys strong international presence and competitive product offerings.

JK Tyres subsidiary companiesCavendish Industries (CIL) and JK Tornel, Mexicocontinued to make strong contributions to the companys overall revenues and profitability, reinforcing JK Tyres integrated global strategy and diversified footprint.

The companys ongoing push toward premiumisation is yielding positive results. Premium products such as Levitas Ultra, Smart Tyre, Ranger Series, and Puncture Guard tyres in the passenger vehicle segment, along with the XF, XM, and XD series in the commercial segment, are witnessing increasing market preference, strengthening JK Tyres position in the value-added product space.

JK Tyre has displayed exceptional resilience and strategic clarity through FY2025. We are entering FY2026 with renewed confidence, backed by a robust demand outlook across all segments. The Governments accelerated focus on infrastructure, a strong pipeline of new vehicle launches, potential easing of interest rates, and an expected normal monsoon position us well for sustained growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2024-25. The said dividend, if declared by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), is planned to be credited/dispatched within two weeks of the said meeting

Further, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Anshuman Singhania as a managing director for a term of five consecutive years with effect from 21st October 2025, subject to requisite approval of the members of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

JK Tyre & Industries is a leading player in the Indian tyre industry, offering comprehensive end-to-end solutions across multiple segments. The company manufactures tyres for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farm equipment, off-the-road (OTR) applications, and two- and three-wheelers.

