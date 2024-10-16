Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd and Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2024. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd and Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rallis India Ltd surged 14.63% to Rs 368.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25058 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd soared 9.35% to Rs 763.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20964 shares in the past one month.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd spiked 8.50% to Rs 442.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd gained 5.20% to Rs 4785.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16896 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd rose 5.00% to Rs 612.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News