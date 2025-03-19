JM Financial reduces its direct holding in JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company

Now holds 81.77% in JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company through JM Financial Credit Solutions

JM Financial has on 18 March 2025 sold 57,09,32,034 equity shares held by the Company, representing 71.79% of the equity share capital of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (JMFARC) to JM Financial Credit Solutions (JMFCSL). Post this sale, the Company's direct holding in JMFARC will be nil, and through JMFCSL will be 81.77%.

Further, the Company, pursuant to the receipt of regulatory approvals, has on 18 March 2025 acquired 12,15,296 equity shares, representing 42.99% of the equity share capital of JMFCSL, from INH Mauritius 1 (INH). The shareholding of the Company in JMFCSL post acquisition stands at 89.67%.

