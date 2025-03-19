Marksans Pharma gains after arm gets nod for Baclofen tablets from UK MHRA

Marksans Pharma advanced 2.61% to Rs 208.15 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary in the UK, Relonchem, has received marketing authorization for Baclofen Tablets from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Baclofen Tablets are used to help relax specific muscles in the body, providing relief from spasms, cramping, and muscle tightness caused by conditions such as multiple sclerosis and certain spinal injuries. While Baclofen does not cure these conditions, it may enhance the effectiveness of other treatments, including physical therapy, in improving patients' overall condition.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The company reported a 25.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.56 crore on a 16.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 681.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

