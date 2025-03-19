Transrail Lighting spurts on bagging order worth Rs 1,647 cr

Transrail Lighting gained 3.15% to Rs 518.40 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,647 crore in the transmission & distribution (T&D) and railway businesses.

These new orders include letters of award (LOAs) for major T&D projects in the overseas market, involving the EPC of transmission lines and substations.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, Our recent order wins of Rs 1,647 crore further solidify our position in the T&D sector and highlight our international competency. With year-to-date (YTD) order inflows close to Rs 9,200 crore, we continue to build a project portfolio that supports profit-led growth.

This balanced mix of domestic and international project wins this year, reflects our strategic focus on expanding globally while strengthening our presence in India. As we move forward, we remain focused on execution and leveraging emerging opportunities to sustain our momentum.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 91.9% to Rs 93.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 48.59 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 62.9% YoY to Rs 1,340.36 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

