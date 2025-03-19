Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy secures part financing for 50 MW hybrid power project in Bharuch, Gujarat

KPI Green Energy secures part financing for 50 MW hybrid power project in Bharuch, Gujarat

KPI Green Energy has received final sanction letter from National Bank For Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) for credit facilities amounting to Rs. 272 crore for the part financing of the 50MW hybrid power project comprising of 75.2MWp Solar capacity and 16.95MW Wind capacity at Bharuch, Gujarat. This project will be developed under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. This financial assistance will play a crucial role in developing the project, with the goal of completing it within the stipulated timeframe.

