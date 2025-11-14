John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.44% to Rs 3.23 crore

Net loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.44% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.233.38-6.812.37-0.140.18-0.220.06-0.210.09

