India WPI inflation falls to -1.21% in October

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
The annual rate of inflation based on All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in India fell to (-) 1 .21 per cent in October, government data showed on Friday. Negative rate of inflation in October, 2025 is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, electricity, mineral oils and manufacture of basic metals etc, the industry ministry said in a statement. WPI-based inflation was 0.13 per cent in September and 2.75 per cent in October last year. The month over month change in WPI for the month of October, 2025 stood at (-) 0.06% as compared to September, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

