MRF Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 526 cr; declares dividend of Rs 3/sh

MRF reported an 11.67% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 525.64 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 470.70 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 7.23% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,378.72 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 698.66 crore, up 10.69% from Rs 631.18 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expense increased 6.68% year on year to Rs 6,788.16 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 4,577.49 crore (down 3.45% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 494.31 crore (up 3.47% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, MRFs operating margin rose to 9.23% in Q2 FY26 from 8.74% in Q2 FY25. Net profit margin also advanced to 7.02%, up from 6.73% a year earlier. On a half-year basis, the companys net profit fell 1.5% to Rs 1,026.11 crore on a 6.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 15,054.41 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. MRF declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY26. The record date is 11 November 2025, and the dividend will be paid on or after 5 December 2025. MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tires, tubes, flaps, and tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.