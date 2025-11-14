Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 39.96 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 405.14 crore

Net Loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 39.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 405.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 396.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.405.14396.28-8.82-6.71-27.26-20.77-42.64-39.42-39.96-30.05

