Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 70.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 70.61% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.63% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.0531.9034.1526.618.144.827.394.665.923.47

