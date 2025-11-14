Banco Products (India) standalone net profit rises 263.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.78% to Rs 283.04 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 263.13% to Rs 137.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 283.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 278.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.283.04278.0816.8418.49156.1757.02149.2650.65137.7737.94

