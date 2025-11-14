Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 90.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.89% to Rs 85.84 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products declined 90.57% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.89% to Rs 85.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.85.8497.426.3523.483.7219.482.2918.071.7018.02

