JSW Energy Ltd Spikes 6.42%

JSW Energy Ltd rose 6.42% today to trade at Rs 665.15. The BSE Power index is up 0.32% to quote at 7009.82. The index is down 6.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Siemens Ltd increased 0.89% and Adani Power Ltd added 0.7% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 20.47 % over last one year compared to the 8.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Energy Ltd has added 1.6% over last one month compared to 6.41% fall in BSE Power index and 1.46% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 50225 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 804.95 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 404 on 02 Jan 2024.

