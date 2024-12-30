Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves decline further by $8.478 billion to $644.391 billion

India's forex reserves decline further by $8.478 billion to $644.391 billion

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The countrys forex reserves dropped by a further $8.478 billion to $644.391 billion for the week ended December 20, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by $1.988 billion to a six-month low of $652.869 billion.

Foreign currency assets decreased by $6.014 billion to $556.562 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves decreased by $2.33 billion to $65.726 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $112 million to $17.885 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $23 million to $4.217 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inox Wind receives ratings action from Acuite Ratings

KBC Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates a positive start

Stock Alert: Ola Electric Mobility, Prestige Estate, Shakti Pumps, JSW Energy

Suprajit Engg incorporates company in India

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story