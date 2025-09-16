JSW Energy Ltd up for five straight sessions

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 540.6, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% fall in NIFTY and a 16.98% fall in the Nifty Energy.

JSW Energy Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 540.6, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25198.35. The Sensex is at 82238.08, up 0.55%. JSW Energy Ltd has added around 1.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35129, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.56 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 542.15, up 1.42% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is down 27.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% fall in NIFTY and a 16.98% fall in the Nifty Energy index.