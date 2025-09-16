Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pavna Industries Ltd, Ravinder Heights Ltd, AMD Industries Ltd and Steelcast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2025.

Pavna Industries Ltd, Ravinder Heights Ltd, AMD Industries Ltd and Steelcast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2025.

Kothari Products Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 93 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2827 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd spiked 19.25% to Rs 40.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10033 shares in the past one month.

Ravinder Heights Ltd soared 17.80% to Rs 62.09. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7343 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd rose 17.31% to Rs 64.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6134 shares in the past one month.

Steelcast Ltd gained 13.63% to Rs 233. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5126 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BSE SME Karbonsteel Engineering welds investor trust with premium listing

BSE SME Krupalu Metals hammered down on debut

Sattva Engineering surges after bagging Rs 125-cr water project in Chennai

Euro hovers around 4-year high against dollar; EUR/INR approaches 104 mark

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story