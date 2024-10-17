JSW Energy signs its first hybrid PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

JSW Renew Energy Seventeen, a stepdown subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for STU-connected 192 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid capacity. This marks the Company's first PPA for a wind-solar hybrid capacity.

The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 3.27/kWh. The project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months and will be connected to the STU in Gujarat.

The company currently has a project pipeline capacity of 8.3 GW with PPA signed for 3.2 GW. JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of 7.7 GW operational, 2.1 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 8.3 GW. The company also has 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project.