Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 8.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 8.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 3536.15 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 8.01% to Rs 423.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 391.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 3536.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3276.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3536.153276.50 8 OPM %18.3218.18 -PBDT666.13610.64 9 PBT562.57521.66 8 NP423.33391.95 8

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

