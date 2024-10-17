Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 8.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 3536.15 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 8.01% to Rs 423.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 391.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 3536.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3276.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3536.153276.5018.3218.18666.13610.64562.57521.66423.33391.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp