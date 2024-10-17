Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, L&T Technology Services, Crisil, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Securities in F&O Ban: Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, IEX, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, PNB, RBL Bank, Sail, Tata Chemical. Upcoming results: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Central Bank of India, Havells India, Indian Overseas Bank, Jindal Stainless, LTIMindtree, Nestle India, Polycab India, Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications. Stocks to watch: Bajaj Autos standalone net profit increased 9.19% to Rs 2,005.04 crore on 21.80% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 13,127.47 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the additional investment in the equity share capital of Bajaj Brazil, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company of up to $10 million equivalent to Rs 84 crore.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) consolidated net profit grew 1.91% to Rs 319.60 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 313.60 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,572.9 crore in the September 2024 quarter, up 4.50% as against Rs 2,461.9 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

Crisils consolidated net profit jumped 12.9% to Rs 172 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 152 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Total income increased 7.9% YoY to Rs 833 crore in Q3 FY25. The companys board declared dividend of Rs 15 per share.

Pondy Oxides and Chemicals consolidated net profit surged 168% to Rs 15.3 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 5.7 crore in same quarter last year. Revenue jumped 45.9% YoY to Rs 579.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

Bikaji Food International entered into share subscription agreement to acquire a 53.02% stake in Hazelunt Factory Food Products for Rs 131 crore.

Oberoi Realty board approved the issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) of an aggregate amount to Rs 1,500 crore.

Kolte Patil Developers sales jumped 22% to Rs 770 crore and collections grew 16% year-on-year at Rs 550 crore in Q2 FY25.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) arm make additional investment of Rs 75 crore in Wrogn, increasing its stake from 17.10% to 32.84%.

