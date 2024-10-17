UltraTech Cement commissions 1.2 mtpa grinding capacity

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
UltraTech Cement announced the commissioning of an additional 1.2 mtpa grinding capacity at its existing unit situated at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

The cement maker stated that this addition in capacity forms part of the 22.6 mtpa capacity expansion announced in June, 2022.

As a result, the companys total cement capacity has reached 156.06 mtpa.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 154.86 MTPA.

The cement majors consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 1,696.59 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,688.45 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.87% year on year (YoY) to Rs 18,069.56 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The scrip declined 0.71% to close at Rs 11,324.40 on Wednesday, 17 October 2024.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

