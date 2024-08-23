JSW Energy signs PPA with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company

For solar capacity of 300 MW in Pavagada Solar Park

JSW Renew Energy Twenty, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed Power Purchase Agreement with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company for solar capacity of 300 MW awarded by Karnataka Renewable Energy Development (KREDL).

The PPA is signed for supply of power until FY 2044 with a tariff of ₹2.89/KWh. The aforesaid project is located in Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in next 18 months. The current solar pipeline capacity stands at 3.2 GW with PPAs signed for 1.3 GW.

