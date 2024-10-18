JSW Energy signs PPAs with MSEDCL for 1200 MW hybrid projects

JSW Renew Energy Six and JSW Renew Energy Thirty, stepdown subsidiaries of JSW Energy, have signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for STU-connected Solar-Wind Hybrid Capacity.

The company has signed PPAs for two hybrid projects, each with a capacity of 600 MW, totalling 1,200 MW. The Letters of Award for these projects were received on August 29, 2024, and September 10, 2024, respectively. These agreements are set for a 25-year period at a tariff of Rs 3.60/kWh. The projects are expected to be commissioned within 24 months and will be connected to STU in Maharashtra. Currently, the company has a project pipeline of 8.3 GW, with PPAs signed for 4.4 GW.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp