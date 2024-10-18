Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CEAT consolidated net profit declines 41.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 3304.53 crore

Net profit of CEAT declined 41.40% to Rs 121.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 208.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 3304.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3053.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3304.533053.32 8 OPM %10.9614.94 -PBDT299.28394.87 -24 PBT162.17270.38 -40 NP121.88208.00 -41

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

