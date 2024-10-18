5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 15.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 100.79 croreNet profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 15.02% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 100.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales100.7996.90 4 OPM %38.1834.61 -PBDT32.5027.11 20 PBT29.3124.87 18 NP21.9019.04 15
