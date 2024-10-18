5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 15.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 100.79 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 15.02% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 100.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.100.7996.9038.1834.6132.5027.1129.3124.8721.9019.04

