Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 15.02% in the September 2024 quarter

5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 15.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 100.79 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 15.02% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 100.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales100.7996.90 4 OPM %38.1834.61 -PBDT32.5027.11 20 PBT29.3124.87 18 NP21.9019.04 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant's knee injury raises concerns - here's the Latest

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: India need quick wickets today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia markets climb

Chinese GDP gets little cheer, while dollar rises for straight third week

India-Canada row: MEA on Bishnoi gang charge; US stings New Delhi. Updates

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story