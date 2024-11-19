JSW Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Thermax Ltd and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2024.

JSW Holdings Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 17446.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3451 shares in the past one month.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd lost 3.83% to Rs 4511.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2290 shares in the past one month.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd crashed 3.26% to Rs 1689.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6952 shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd dropped 3.20% to Rs 4712.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3740 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd pared 3.16% to Rs 582. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6297 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14856 shares in the past one month.

