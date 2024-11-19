Honasa Consumer Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maximus International Ltd, Medico Remedies Ltd, Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd and Taylormade Renewables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 November 2024.

Honasa Consumer Ltd tumbled 10.24% to Rs 265.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23289 shares in the past one month.

Maximus International Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 19.64. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Medico Remedies Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 45.59. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd fell 9.98% to Rs 19.22. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56253 shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd slipped 9.70% to Rs 302.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33503 shares in the past one month.

