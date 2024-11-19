Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares rally for 3rd day

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,700 level. Realty shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, climbed 882.40 points or 1.14% to 78,221.41. The Nifty 50 index soared 254.70 points or 1.09% to 23,708.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.58% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,806 shares rose and 1,113 shares fell. A total of 96 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 2.54% to 976.45. The index rallied 4.18% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Properties (up 3.86%), Macrotech Developers (up 3.09%), Sobha (up 2.97%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.80%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.50%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.23%), DLF (up 1.96%), Raymond (up 1.93%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.83%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.55%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.16% to 6.924 as compared with previous close 6.935.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.4075, compared with its close of 84.4200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2024 settlement rose 0.60% to Rs 75,495.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 106.33.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 1.06% to 4.372.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2024 settlement lost 45 cents or 0.61% to $72.85 a barrel.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

