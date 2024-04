JSW Infrastructure announced that JSW JNPT Liquid Terminal (wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has entered into a concession agreement on 08 April 2024 with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority for equipping, operation, maintenance and transfer of liquid cargo berths LB3 and LB4 at Jawaharlal Nehru Port through Public Private Partnership Mode.

