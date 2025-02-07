JSW Neo Energy signs PPA with Amazon for 180 MW of wind power

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed renewable energy (RE) power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon for 180 MW of wind power. Following this agreement, the Company's locked-in RE Commercial and Industrial (C&I) capacity stands at 4.0 GW. This comprises of 2.7 GW of JSW group captive capacity and 1.3 GW of thirdparty C&I capacity, including capacity to be acquired from O2 Power.

