Allied Digital bags order worth over Rs 14 cr from MSETCL

Allied Digital Services said that it has been awarded a project by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) to modernize its network with the implementation of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN).

MSETCL, a fully owned corporate entity under the Maharashtra Government, plays a pivotal role in transmitting electricity from generation points to distribution centers. It manages a substantial portion of Maharashtras electric power transmission network and is committed to modernizing its infrastructure in order to improve operational efficiency and reliability.

The scope of work includes supply, installation, configuration, and commissioning of an advanced SD-WAN solution at MSETCL offices across Maharashtra, deployment of Cloud Instances to support the SD-WAN solution and seamless integration with MSETCLs cloud.

The company will deploy a cutting-edge SD-WAN solution across MSETCLs offices, extending to the division office level, ensuring a high-performance, reliable, and consistent network infrastructure.

This project is valued at more than Rs 14 crore and shall be implemented in 4-8 weeks followed by 60 months of O&M (operations & maintenance), ensuring optimal network performance and continued support.

Nitin D Shah, chairman and managing director (CMD), Allied Digital commented, "We are honored to be entrusted by MSETCL for transformation of this critical network. This project reinforces Allied Digitals expertise in delivering cutting-edge digital engineering solutions. By implementing an advanced SD-WAN solution, we will enable MSETCL to achieve superior network performance, security, and scalability, ultimately strengthening Maharashtras power transmission ecosystem. We anticipate further upside from this project, with scope for follow up projects from MSETCL as well as similar opportunities from the power sector.

Allied Digital Services is a global IT transformation architect, with a track record for designing, developing, deploying and delivering end-to-end IT infrastructure services. The company's operations are spread in 70 countries across 5 continents.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.4% to Rs 17.71 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 11.70 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 28.9% YoY to Rs 220.57 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter advanced 1.31% to end at Rs 274.55 on the BSE.

