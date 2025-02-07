Motherson enters into joint venture with Sanko, Japan

Samvardhana Motherson International announced a strategic partnership with Sanko Japan, a leader in material handling solutions such as sustainable packaging solutions. This collaboration is another step in line with Motherson's vision of becoming a globally preferred sustainable solutions provider. By focusing on developing reusable and sustainable packaging solutions, this partnership integrates well with Motherson's efforts towards decarbonisation.

Sanko, founded in 1951, is Japan's No.1 manufacturer of plastic material handling products and a leading company in sustainable packaging solution business. It serves its customers across a diverse range of industries. Sanko has strong engineering capabilities and an in-house technical centre to develop products that are structurally and technically engineered for durability, reusability and full recyclability.

"The joint venture will contribute to greater efficiencies in material handling with cost reduction in overall logistics spending. By combining Sanko's engineering expertise and decades of innovation with Motherson's extensive presence across India & Europe, we aim to provide innovative, sustainable solutions for both automotive and non-automotive industries", said the company.

