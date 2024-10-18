Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel-JFE Steel Corporation, Japan JV to acquire tkES India

JSW Steel-JFE Steel Corporation, Japan JV to acquire tkES India

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Board of Directors of JSW Steel at its meeting held on October 18, 2024 has approved the acquisition of 100% equity interest in thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India (tkES India), jointly with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan, through a 50:50 joint venture and the licensing / transfer of associated technology package relating to the operations of tkES India to the Company from thyssenkrupp group (together the Transaction).

tkES India is in the business of manufacture and sale of grain-oriented electrical steel with its facility located in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

P&G posts surprise drop in Q1 sales on weakening demand in US, China

LIVE: Interest rate cut at this stage will be premature and very very risky, says RBI Governor

Rate cut at this stage will be premature, very very risky: RBI Governor Das

House of Mirrors: The chilling truth behind Bangladesh's vanished prisoners

Jindal SAW Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 32.5% to Rs 500 crore

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story