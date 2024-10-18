JSW Steel-JFE Steel Corporation, Japan JV to acquire tkES India

The Board of Directors of JSW Steel at its meeting held on October 18, 2024 has approved the acquisition of 100% equity interest in thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India (tkES India), jointly with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan, through a 50:50 joint venture and the licensing / transfer of associated technology package relating to the operations of tkES India to the Company from thyssenkrupp group (together the Transaction).

tkES India is in the business of manufacture and sale of grain-oriented electrical steel with its facility located in Nashik, Maharashtra.

