Hinduja Global Solutions launches HGS AI Hub in Manila

Hinduja Global Solutions today launched a state-of-the-art 'HGS AI Hub' in Manila, Philippinesto boost digital experience for its clients. This hub will serve as an interactive space where clients, partners, and employees can leverage advanced technologies to co-create digital solutions.

The HGS AI Hub is a unique facility in the Philippines, offering an immersive experience with digital technologies such as automation, analytics, AI, virtual reality, visual AI, and speech AI, all under one roof. Clients can interact with various technologies in real-time, providing an ideal setting for leveraging design thinking techniques to reimagine customer experience and develop practical solutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp