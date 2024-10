At meeting held on 18 October 2024

The Board of Hindustan Zinc at its meeting held on 18 October 2024 has approved investment of minimum 26% of equity in Serentica Renewable India (SRIPL) or its affiliates for implementation of RE power projects to cater to long term power requirement of the company under Power Delivery Agreement (PDA).

