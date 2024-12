JBM Ecolife Mobility, a subsidiary of JBM Auto, has been awarded the contracts as a bus operator for Procurement, Operation and Maintenance of 343 Electric Buses for Ahmedabad BRTS, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service under Gross Cost Contracting [GCC] and some leading Corporates. The value of the order is Rs 1,800 crore.

